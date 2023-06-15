ATV injury, house fire in northern Alberta result in charges
A man from Slave Lake, Alta., has been charged with aggravated assault and arson following an ATV crash and a house fire.
Mounties were called to a home on the outskirts of that town at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday for a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a person riding an ATV.
Police, firefighters and paramedics found a "severely injured male" who was then "medically evacuated out of the community."
"A few hours later at 7:28 a.m., Slave Lake RCMP again responded to the same residence after it had been set on fire," Sgt. Casey Bruyns wrote in a Thursday news release.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with:
- Dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm
- Fail to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm
- Aggravated Assault
- Arson
- Mischief Under $5,000
- Uttering threats to cause harm or death
- Fail to comply with undertaking
He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in a High Prairie courtroom on Monday.
