Alberta’s auditor general said in a report that the province has spent billions in a failed attempt to reduce class sizes over the last 14 years.

Auditor General Merwan Saher said in the report, released Thursday, that the program had not been effectively direct or overseen by Alberta Education.

Saher said the $2.7 billion in funding was meant to hire teachers to reduce class sizes – with a target number of 17 students in elementary and junior high schools and 27 students in high schools.

Instead of working towards those goals, Saher said the province stopped administering the program actively, and the funding was absorbed by school budgets.

Since the program was introduced in 2004, Saher said the percentage of school jurisdictions meeting classroom targets has dropped.

“The department of education has not been held to account for its spending of billions of dollars to reduce class sizes without publicly explaining why school jurisdictions have been unable to achieve the target for the K to 3 grade group over the last 13 years,” Saher said.

Saher urged the Alberta government to explain what happened, and publicly release a plan to address the issue.

With files from The Canadian Press