EDMONTON -- It’s been a warm end to meteorological summer (which runs from June 1 to August 31).

After a cool July, temperatures turned around in August and ended up a little more than half a degree warmer than the long-term average.

This was the warmest average high for August in Edmonton since 2017 and tied for 7th-warmest since 2000.

So, knowing that, it may not come as a surprise that we had more 20-degree days than average. The historical norm is for 22 days to hit highs above 20. This year, we had 26 days.

That included a 29.9 degree day on the 2nd. But, the only two days that officially hit 30 degrees were the 17th and 18th with highs of 31.0 and 32.3 degrees.

On average, we get 1 to 2 days above 30 in August.

Precipitation in the summer is always highly variable across areas as large as the Edmonton region. Our network of CTV weather stations around the region ranged from 59 to 89 mm. Officially, the Blatchford weather stations received more rain than average with just over 80 mm this past month.