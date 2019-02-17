

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





A cannabis store is eyeing space in Canada’s largest mall.

Aurora Cannabis is looking to open its first retail store on the main floor of West Edmonton Mall, setting up directly across from the “Two Guys With Pipes” hemp accessory store.

The move by the cannabis giant has anti-pot activists unhappy.

“I don't think it should be in that space at all,” said Luke Niforatos of Smart Approaches To Marijuana. “If there are kids that are congregating at the mall there absolutely should not be a marijuana shop anywhere around there.”

In a statement to CTV News, Aurora Cannabis says its flagship retail store in the mall will include an “experiential and retail space.”

“We are aiming to create a positive and educational experiential environment together with a retail space, where cannabis can be sold in accordance with all regulations, in a socially responsible way,” said Heather MacGregor, Director of Communications for Aurora Cannabis.

The company says it is still in the planning process at the WEM location, something the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission confirmed.

"If Aurora is in the midst of the licensing process, that process is on hold until licensing resumes. As it stands right now we don't have a license issued for a retail location in West Edmonton Mall,” said Heather Holmen of the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission.

“They could sell accessories if that's the route they choose to go,” added Holmen.

The pot producer plans to unveil more details about the store in the coming months.

With files from Regan Hasegawa