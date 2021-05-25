Advertisement
Aurora Cannabis moves to Nasdaq from NYSE in cost cutting effort
The symbol for Aurora Cannabis appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the Canadian company lists on October 23, 2018. Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it incurred a loss in its second quarter that was fueled by the company taking a recent $1 billion writedown. The Edmonton-based cannabis business says in the period ended Dec. 31 its net revenue fell by 26 per cent to reach about $56 million, down from roughly $75 million in the prior quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Richard Drew
Share:
EDMONTON -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has moved its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange today.
The Edmonton-based cannabis company says transferring the listing to the Nasdaq is part of Aurora's recently announced cost efficiency plan.
Under the plan, the company has spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic laying off workers and closing facilities in hopes of finding millions in savings.
Aurora says its stock stopped trading on the NYSE on Monday after the market closed and its new listing on the Nasdaq is under its previous ACB ticker.
The company says the transfer does not impact the company's primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Aurora operates a range of cannabis brands including San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed and Reliva CB.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.