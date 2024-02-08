EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Aurora Cannabis reports $25.2M net loss as it buys Australian medical pot firm

    Aurora Cannabis swings to a profit
    Share
    EDMONTON -

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. has announced a deal to buy the 90 per cent stake they don't already own in medical cannabis company MedReleaf Australia.

    The deal valued the Australian medical cannabis distribution company at AUD$50 million or about $44 million in Canadian dollars.

    Edmonton-based Aurora says it paid A$9.45 million in cash with the balance in common shares issued.

    The deal came as the company reported a third-quarter net loss from continuing operations of $25.2 million compared with a net loss of $62.4 million a year earlier.

    Aurora says the lower net loss stemmed from a $32.7 million increase in gross profit and a $10.4 million decrease in operating expenses.

    Its total net revenue for the period ended Dec. 31 hit $64.4 million compared with $61.1 million a year prior.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News