

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A central Alberta man has been arrested for child pornography-related offences after RCMP received a tip from the Queensland Police Service in Australia.

Eckville resident Christopher Juneau was first arrested on Jan. 10.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit received information about Juneau from a specialized online child exploitation unit in Queensland. Juneau was allegedly trading child pornography images online.

ICE seized a number of computer and electronic devices from two homes in Fox Creek and Eckville, located about 45 kilometres northwest of Red Deer, associated with Juneau.

He faces charges of making, possessing and accessing child pornography, as well as voyeurism.

Juneau was arrested a second time on Jan. 18 after allegedly breaching his release conditions related to accessing the internet.

Anyone with information related to this case or others are asked to contact police or cybertip.ca.