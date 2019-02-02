

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A business has stepped in to help a Beaumont family whose medical bills forced them to fall behind on vehicle maintenance and left the family truck unsafe to drive.

Two years ago, after a series of seizures that at first confused doctors, Taylor Manthey was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s encephalitis.

“There's no cure for Rasmussen's. It destroys the brain and the body tries to fight it by destroying the brain,” explained Taylor’s dad, Owen.

If the rare neurological disease spreads, it can be fatal. The Mantheys decided surgery was Taylor’s best option.

In October, doctors removed half of the 14-year-old’s brain. Although the surgery took away Taylor’s control of the right side of his body, the operation has stopped the seizures.

His recovery has shocked both loved ones and physicians.

“Day two, I was hugging him and I said that I love him and he said, ‘I love you too,’” recalled his mom, Laura. “I was just beside myself crying.”

However, the family’s medical bills have been adding up, forcing them to put off things like maintaining the family truck.

“It wasn’t roadworthy anymore,” Owen said. “It shouldn’t have been on the road.”

When Revolution Motors heard their story, the automotive shop offered the Mantheys thousands of dollars in free repairs.

“It was clear these people needed a helping hand,” said Joel Dohms, owner of Revolution Motors.

“We’re all pretty excited to do what is that we’re good at doing, and give them the gift of helping out [with] their vehicle.”

The shop hopes to do the same thing in March to help another family.

“It’s exciting to be able to make a tangible difference that you can see,” Dohms said.

The generosity has allowed the Matheys to focus on their next goal: getting Taylor back in school.

“We feel pretty blessed.”

With files from Regan Hasegawa