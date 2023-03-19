Autopsies on fallen Edmonton police constables completed, funeral details to come

Autopsies confirmed gunshot wounds as the cause of death for two constables responding to a domestic dispute Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service says.

In an update Sunday, EPS confirmed the medical examiner completed autopsies on constables Brett Ryan, 30, and Travis Jordan, 35.

"In both cases the cause of death was confirmed to be gunshot wounds with the manner of death being homicide," police said in a statement Sunday.

Around 12:47 a.m. Thursday, the pair of officers responded to reports of a family dispute at an apartment complex near 114 Avenue and 132 Street.

According to EPS, a 55-year-old woman met police outside the building. The officers proceeded to the suite where she lived when her 16-year-old son shot the two constables multiple times, incapacitating them.

A struggle between the woman and the teen over the firearm occured, EPS said, when the boy shot his mother before fatally shooting himself.

An autopsy on the teen is expected this Wednesday. It is not known if his identity will be released by police.

Despite Alberta's premier claiming a regimental funeral will occur on March 26, EPS says no details have been finalized.

"Information on the public portion of the funeral arrangements for the fallen officers will be released by EPS as soon as it becomes available," the service said.