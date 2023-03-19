Autopsies on fallen Edmonton police constables completed, funeral details to come
Autopsies confirmed gunshot wounds as the cause of death for two constables responding to a domestic dispute Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service says.
In an update Sunday, EPS confirmed the medical examiner completed autopsies on constables Brett Ryan, 30, and Travis Jordan, 35.
"In both cases the cause of death was confirmed to be gunshot wounds with the manner of death being homicide," police said in a statement Sunday.
Around 12:47 a.m. Thursday, the pair of officers responded to reports of a family dispute at an apartment complex near 114 Avenue and 132 Street.
According to EPS, a 55-year-old woman met police outside the building. The officers proceeded to the suite where she lived when her 16-year-old son shot the two constables multiple times, incapacitating them.
A struggle between the woman and the teen over the firearm occured, EPS said, when the boy shot his mother before fatally shooting himself.
An autopsy on the teen is expected this Wednesday. It is not known if his identity will be released by police.
Despite Alberta's premier claiming a regimental funeral will occur on March 26, EPS says no details have been finalized.
"Information on the public portion of the funeral arrangements for the fallen officers will be released by EPS as soon as it becomes available," the service said.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta to provide update on imported children's medication
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We will exercise fiscal restraint': Freeland outlines priorities ahead of 2023 federal budget
The coming 2023 federal budget will 'exercise fiscal restraint' while also making 'significant' investments in health and building Canada's clean economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.
3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S.
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Conservatives forcing MPs to vote on striking new foreign interference study
In an effort to keep the foreign interference story at the forefront, and to do an apparent end run around the Liberal filibuster blocking one study from going ahead, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has forced the House to spend the day debating a motion instructing an opposition-dominated House committee to strike its own review.
Spring backwards? Why next spring will come earlier than it has in nearly 130 years
In the previous century, the spring equinox typically fell on March 21, but the first day of spring has slowly been moving. Here's why next year it will fall on March 19, for the first time since the 1800s.
Nexus program to resume by April 24 after yearlong standoff
The federal government says the Nexus trusted-traveller program will fully ramp back up within five weeks, allowing frequent border crossers to complete their applications and speed up their trips.
Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000
Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday.
Parliamentary committee summons Mark Zuckerberg over Meta's threat to block news
A parliamentary committee has decided to invite the testimony of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose company operates Facebook and Instagram.
Donald Trump's call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.
Calgary
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Royal Oak.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta to provide update on imported children's medication
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping will give an update on the effort to import and distribute children's pain and fever medicine Monday afternoon.
-
Alberta moves to force oilpatch to pay owed taxes above 'threshold' amount
The Alberta government says it's moving to force oilpatch companies to make good on their unpaid municipal taxes.
Saskatoon
-
Province overturns city decision to block 112-unit condo development in downtown Saskatoon
A provincial appeal board has overturned a city decision to block the development of a 112-unit apartment on former Knox United Church land.
-
Bedard fever hits Saskatoon
After weeks of anticipation, the day Saskatoon Blades fans have been waiting for finally came.
-
Saskatoon, federal government to build $2.6M urban bike route
The Government of Canada and the City of Saskatoon have put forward a joint investment of $2.6 million to create pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.
Regina
-
Sustainable agriculture partnership will see $485M invested in Sask.: Province
A new federal/provincial deal will see a total of $485 million invested over the next five years to assist with sustainable agricultural projects in Saskatchewan.
-
Regina couple plans Hawaii trip after $100,000 lotto win
A Regina couple are $100,000 richer after adding an EXTRA to their 6/49 draw win.
-
2 people facing charges after police find drugs and guns in Regina rental property
Two people are facing several charges after Regina police said officers found drugs and guns in a rental property on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S.
-
N.S. government offering nurses $10,000 bonuses to keep them in public health system
Front-line nurses who are working for publicly-funded employers in Nova Scotia will receive a bonus of up to $10,000, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Monday.
-
Spring equinox arrives Monday evening, marking first day of season
The spring (vernal) equinox arrives at 6:24 p.m. on Monday. The equinox is the time of the year when the position of the sun passes south to north over the equator.
Toronto
-
U.S. driver charged with stunt driving 'didn't realize' Ontario speed limits aren't posted miles
A driver from New York who was allegedly caught going nearly double the speed limit in Ontario told police they 'didn’t realize' speed signs weren’t posted in miles per hour.
-
Ontario Lotto Max winner days away from losing out on $373,000 prize
Someone in Ontario who won a huge Lotto Max prize – and probably doesn't know it – is just days away from losing the money.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews at house fire in Richmond Hill
A house in Richmond Hill was consumed in plumes of smoke on Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
6 missing after Old Montreal fire 'probably still in the rubble': Police
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
-
A 3rd person has died after truck rammed pedestrians in Amqui, Que.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) announced Monday morning that a third person has died in connection with the tragedy in Amqui, in the Lower St. Lawrence region, where a driver drove his pickup truck into pedestrians a week ago.
-
78-year-old man dies in Verdun fire
A 78-year-old man died Monday following a residential fire in Verdun.
Ottawa
-
Councillors approve Orleans development despite parking concerns
The city of Ottawa's planning committee has approved a housing development in Orleans after it was delayed due to concerns about the number of parking spaces.
-
Nordstrom Canada to begin liquidation Tuesday after receiving court's permission
The liquidation sales at Nordstrom stores across Canada will begin Tuesday.
-
3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S.
Kitchener
-
Inquest into death of Kitchener man shot and killed by police begins
Nearly eight years after 20-year-old Beau Baker was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, an inquest into the Kitchener man’s death is now getting underway.
-
17-year-old killed in Mapleton crash
A teenager has died and two others have serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Mapleton Township.
-
'Everybody’s pulling together': Community reels following death of 10-year-old girl near Brantford
A community is in mourning after a 10-year-old girl was killed earlier this week when flames tore through her family’s camping trailer southeast of Brantford.
Northern Ontario
-
Serious single-vehicle crash closes MR80 in Val Caron
A 46-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on MR80 near Donaldson Crescent in Val Caron.
-
Sudbury murder trial delayed again due to COVID-19
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright was delayed again Monday due to COVID-19.
-
Northern Ont. teen lands first acting gig in new Canadian series
A 13-year-old from northern Ontario tells CTV News how he went from having no acting experience to landing a role on an upcoming series for the streaming service Crave.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba planning integrated missing persons unit to share info between police, CFS and Indigenous advocates
Manitoba is planning to create an integrated missing persons response unit, sharing information between police agencies, CFS and Indigenous advocates when someone goes missing.
-
Here is when reservations will open for Manitoba’s campsites
Manitobans are encouraged to plan ahead and get ready for camping season as the province’s new park reservation launching next week.
-
Man stabbed with hypodermic needle at restaurant: police
A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed a stranger with a hypodermic needle while they were waiting in line to order food at a restaurant.
Vancouver
-
Car fire erupts after collision in South Vancouver, intersection closed as police investigate
A vehicle burst into flames in South Vancouver after an early morning collision Monday, prompting police to shut down the intersection at Kingsway and Tyne Street amid an investigation.
-
Researchers: Inbreeding a big problem for endangered orcas
With population numbers so low, researchers believe inbreeding may be an issue for the critically endangered southern resident killer whales.
-
Fraser Valley commuters left in lurch as transit workers strike
People who rely on transit to get around parts of the Fraser Valley are scrambling to find alternatives as workers with BC Transit walk the picket line.
Vancouver Island
-
Police identify man in Victoria restaurant assault
Police say they have identified a man who is accused of attacking a patron at a restaurant in downtown Victoria last week.
-
Researchers: Inbreeding a big problem for endangered orcas
With population numbers so low, researchers believe inbreeding may be an issue for the critically endangered southern resident killer whales.
-
Life-sized driftwood sculpture exhibit to raise money for Vancouver Island wildlife centre
A Victoria artist who builds life-sized sculptures of local wildlife entirely out of driftwood is bringing her works to downtown Victoria to help fundraise for Wild ARC, an animal rehabilitation centre in Metchosin, B.C.