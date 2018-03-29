Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Autopsy completed in weekend homicide, EPS seeking suspect
EPS investigate a man's death in a home on 118 Ave. near 91 St. late Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 3:34PM MDT
Edmonton police said a province-wide warrant had been issued for Clinton Wabasca, in connection to the death of a man who was found dead inside a home late Sunday night.
Police said the Edmonton Medical Examiner had completed an autopsy on the deceased on Tuesday, March 28, and determined the 42-year-old male had died as a result of head trauma.
His death has been deemed to be a homicide. Police said they have chosen to not release his name at this time.
EPS Homicide Section detectives have issued a province-wide warrant for Clinton Wabasca, in connection to this homicide.
Wabasca, 36, is arrestable for first-degree murder, and is believed to be in the Edmonton-area. EPS said he is known to carry edged weapons.
Anyone who encounters Wabasca is asked to not approach him, but to contact police.