Edmonton police said a province-wide warrant had been issued for Clinton Wabasca, in connection to the death of a man who was found dead inside a home late Sunday night.

Police said the Edmonton Medical Examiner had completed an autopsy on the deceased on Tuesday, March 28, and determined the 42-year-old male had died as a result of head trauma.

His death has been deemed to be a homicide. Police said they have chosen to not release his name at this time.

EPS Homicide Section detectives have issued a province-wide warrant for Clinton Wabasca, in connection to this homicide.

Wabasca, 36, is arrestable for first-degree murder, and is believed to be in the Edmonton-area. EPS said he is known to carry edged weapons.

Anyone who encounters Wabasca is asked to not approach him, but to contact police.