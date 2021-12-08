Autopsy confirms 23-year-old killed in northeast Edmonton was shot

An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirms 23-year-old Jessie Skoreiko was shot to death on Dec. 3.

Police found a man dead while responding to a weapons complaint at a residence near 67 Street and 127 Avenue at around 12:40 p.m.

The autopsy confirms Skoreiko died of a gunshot wound and his death was a homicide.

He hadn't previously been identified publicly by police.

On Saturday, 24-year-old Dalton Moar was arrested and charged with second- degree murder.