Autopsy confirms 23-year-old killed in northeast Edmonton was shot
An autopsy confirms a man killed in northeast Edmonton was shot.
An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirms 23-year-old Jessie Skoreiko was shot to death on Dec. 3.
Police found a man dead while responding to a weapons complaint at a residence near 67 Street and 127 Avenue at around 12:40 p.m.
The autopsy confirms Skoreiko died of a gunshot wound and his death was a homicide.
He hadn't previously been identified publicly by police.
On Saturday, 24-year-old Dalton Moar was arrested and charged with second- degree murder.