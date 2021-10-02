Autopsy confirms 25-year-old’s death was a homicide: EPS

EDMONTON -

An autopsy confirmed that a targeted shooting in south Edmonton was a homicide.

The Edmonton Police Service said in a statement that Samaan Wani, 25, died as a result of gunshot wound after a targeted shooting on Sept. 23 in the area of 23 Avenue and 106 Street.

Police are still searching for a black truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, they believe was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.