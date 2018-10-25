Autopsy results have confirmed the man killed at an auto body shop north of downtown Tuesday died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Edmonton police said Ahmed Azmi Ahmed, 39, was shot at Aftermath Autohaus, located at 96 Street and 105 Avenue, at approximately 9:30 a.m.

He died in hospital.

Ahmed worked at the auto body shop, EPS said.

Police are investigating whether the shooter fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle parked nearby.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.