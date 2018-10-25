Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Autopsy confirms man killed at auto body shop was shot
Police at the scene of a shooting in the are of 105A Ave. and 96 St. Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 4:51PM MDT
Autopsy results have confirmed the man killed at an auto body shop north of downtown Tuesday died as a result of gunshot wounds.
Edmonton police said Ahmed Azmi Ahmed, 39, was shot at Aftermath Autohaus, located at 96 Street and 105 Avenue, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
He died in hospital.
Ahmed worked at the auto body shop, EPS said.
Police are investigating whether the shooter fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle parked nearby.
Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.