Police said an autopsy had confirmed the death of a man whose body was found in a northeast Edmonton home after a fire Wednesday morning is homicide.

On Wednesday, April 18, at about 9 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious fire in the area of 113 Avenue and 29 Street, after firefighters found a deceased male inside.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday, and police said the deceased, identified as Evan James Auger, 34, had died from blunt force trauma.

The EPS Homicide Section is still investigating.

More to come...