Edmonton police said the autopsy on a male who was found dead in the Gold Bar neighbourhood was inconclusive.

On Monday morning, the body of 20-year-old Mason Montana Landry was found lying in bushes in the area of 103 Avenue and 42 Street.

Police said the Edmonton Medical Examiner had completed the autopsy Tuesday, but was not able to confirm the cause of death, pending toxicology results.

Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with Landry, or was aware of his whereabouts in the past week, to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).