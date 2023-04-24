Autopsy on man found dead in northwest Edmonton inconclusive: police

A fragment of police tape can be seen behind a retail area near 118 Avenue and 104 Street where a dead man was found early Saturday morning. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) A fragment of police tape can be seen behind a retail area near 118 Avenue and 104 Street where a dead man was found early Saturday morning. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island