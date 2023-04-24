Autopsy on man found dead in northwest Edmonton inconclusive: police

Police are still waiting to find out the cause of death of a man in northwest Edmonton earlier this month.

Officers were called to the area of 118 Avenue and 104 Street around 12:40 a.m. on April 15.

The body of a 55-year-old man was found outside, and police deemed the death suspicious.

An autopsy was performed on April 18, but police say the cause and manner of the man's death are still pending further tests.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.