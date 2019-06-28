Further medical testing will be done on the body of a deceased male after autopsy results were deemed inconclusive.

Officers found the body of a 43-year-old man in the area of 100 Street and 106 Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say an autopsy was conducted June 27.

The Homicide Section continues to investigate.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.