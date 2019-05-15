The autopsy results in the death of a 48-year-old man in northwest Edmonton Wednesday night were inconclusive, EPS said.

Edmonton police responded to an incident at a home in the area of 185 Street and 121 Avenue at approximately 6:15 p.m.

After investigating, officers found the body of the 48-year-old man.

The cause of his death remains undetermined, EPS said.

Police are still investigating his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.