Autopsy reveals man died by homicide in Old Strathcona apartment

The death of a man found Wednesday at an Old Strathcona apartment following a weapons complaint has been confirmed a homicide.

Edmonton police said in a news release Friday evening that a medical examiner determined Jordan MacDonald died by homicide via a gunshot wound.

Officers found the 32-year-old with life-threatening injuries in the apartment located at 106 Street and 80 Avenue around 10 a.m. Paramedics treated MacDonald, but he died on scene. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.