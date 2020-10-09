Advertisement
Autopsy shows 13-year-old girl was stabbed: EPS
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 12:51PM MDT
Sierra Chalifoux-Thompson died in hospital after an assault on Oct. 2, 2020. (Supplied)
EDMONTON -- The 13-year-old girl who was killed in northeast Edmonton last Friday died of a stab wound, the Edmonton Police Service said.
Sierra Chalifoux-Thompson died in hospital after she was stabbed in the area of 75 Street and Mount Lawn Road NW at approximately 11 p.m.
An underage girl was charged with second-degree murder on Monday.
Sierra's mother, Angela Chalifoux, told CTV News the two girls knew each other from school.
EPS has ruled Chalifoux-Thompson's death a homicide.
About 200 people attended a vigil for her Thursday night.