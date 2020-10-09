EDMONTON -- The 13-year-old girl who was killed in northeast Edmonton last Friday died of a stab wound, the Edmonton Police Service said.

Sierra Chalifoux-Thompson died in hospital after she was stabbed in the area of 75 Street and Mount Lawn Road NW at approximately 11 p.m.

An underage girl was charged with second-degree murder on Monday.

Sierra's mother, Angela Chalifoux, told CTV News the two girls knew each other from school.

EPS has ruled Chalifoux-Thompson's death a homicide.

About 200 people attended a vigil for her Thursday night.