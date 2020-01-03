EDMONTON -- An avalanche bulletin was issued for Jasper National Park on Friday.

According to Avalanche Canada, the risk of an avalanche is high in alpine and treeline areas, with travel in avalanche terrains not recommended. Human-triggered avalanches are likely.

The risk below treeline is marked as considerable, with dangerous avalanche conditions.

A storm is forecast for Friday evening, with extreme southwest winds, and 25-40 centimetres of snow.

Officials say the risk will remain the same on Saturday, with risks in all altitudes dropping to “considerable” on Sunday.

In B.C., “extreme” avalanche warnings have been issued in the Sea-to-Sky region just north of Vancouver.

Avalanche Canada said in a statement that it rarely sees extreme avalanche conditions and that large avalanches are “almost certain” in certain alpine and treeline sections in a region that includes Whistler.

Significant snowfall is also expected in that region.

Two 21-year-old Americans were killed on Monday while snowboarding when they were caught by an avalanche in the northwest corner of B.C.

With files from The Canadian Press