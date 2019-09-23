The Autumnal equinox is today and we're in for a cooling trend towards the end of this week that'll make it FEEL a lot more like Fall.

Summer went out on a warm & sunny note with highs of 22 Saturday and 24 Sunday.

We'll settle in to Highs in the mid teens Today/Tue/Wed in Edmonton and area.

THEN...single digit Highs Fri/Sat/Sun.

A band of rain rolled through Central and North-Central Alberta overnight.

That rain has pushed east of Edmonton this morning and will continue to move east.

We'll get some sunny breaks in the Edmonton area, wind gusting to around 40 km/h and temperatures right around average with a high near 17 degrees.

A few scattered showers will pop up in Central and North-Central Alberta this afternoon and tonight.

Scattered showers are also likely in North-Central and Eastern Alberta on Tuesday.

No heavy, steady rain is expected. But, spotty showers will hit a few areas.

Thursday's rain will probably be steadier and should extend from the Edmonton region south to the border.

Snow is quite likely in the mountains Thursday/Friday and across parts of southern Alberta by the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy - W 20 gusting to 40.

High: 17

Evening - Mostly cloudy. Wind easing.

9pm: 12

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy - W 20 gusting to 40.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 16

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 12

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 8