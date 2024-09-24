EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Awâsis Waciston School new name of former Prince Charles facility

    Awâsis Waciston School, formerly known as Prince Charles School, in north-central Edmonton on Sept. 24, 2024. (Evan Kenny/CTV News Edmonton) Awâsis Waciston School, formerly known as Prince Charles School, in north-central Edmonton on Sept. 24, 2024. (Evan Kenny/CTV News Edmonton)
    A school in north-central Edmonton has a new name effective Tuesday.

    Awâsis Waciston School is now the name of the former Prince Charles School.

    The name, which means 'child's nest' in Cree, was chosen to acknowledge the significance of the school's Cree language and culture program.

    The Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) says it also fulfills Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission committment to Indigenous languages.

    The board passed a motion three years ago to change the name.

    EPSB trustee Jan Sawyer said the name Awâsis Waciston was gifted by an elder.

    "We thought it was beautiful because it's a place where children grow, and when they're ready to go, they can soar," she said.

