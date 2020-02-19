EDMONTON -- Juno-Award winning Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq will join the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra for two nights next month in a tribute to the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Tagaq will perform her orchestral work titled Qiksaaktuk at the Winspear Centre on Feb. 21 and 22.

Qiksaaktuk, which means grief, was commissioned by the Toronto Symphony and premiered in 2017.

Tagaq is a member of the Order of Canada, a Polaris Music Prize winner, a Juno-Award winner, a bestselling author, and the recipient of multiple honourary doctorates.