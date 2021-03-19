EDMONTON -- RCMP have charged a B.C. man with homicide in connection to the death of his wife in 2013.

A multi-year investigation was sparked following Karen Jordan being reported missing to Grande Prairie RCMP.

Evidence collected suggested Jordan was last seen in November 2013, alongside Paul Tamasi, RCMP said.

Jordan’s remains were found in September 2020 in an area near Wembley, Alta.

Tamasi, 57, is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Monday.