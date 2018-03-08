Police in northern Alberta said an investigation into an incident earlier in the week had led to charges against a man from British Columbia.

Grande Prairie RCMP officers were called to a disturbance at a motel on the north side on Tuesday, March 6 at about 3 a.m.

When police arrived, they reportedly found an agitated male. He was asked to leave the premises, but RCMP said he was not cooperative and he was arrested.

As officers tried to arrest the male, he became combative and tried to disarm one of the officers, he was then taken into custody.

RCMP said Brent Blanchard, 43, of Surrey, B.C., has been charged with assault on a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer and mischief.

Blanchard is scheduled to appear in a Grande Prairie courtroom on March 26.