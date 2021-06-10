EDMONTON -- Strathcona County RCMP have charged a 57-year-old man after a sexual assault five years ago.

The investigation into the May 2016 assault in Sherwood Park began in August of 2020 and resulted with the arrest of Douglas Mogg, 57, in Kamloops, B.C.

Mogg, who lives in Kamloops, was charged with sexual assault, distributing intimate images without consent, and indecent exposure in connection with the incident in 2016.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 28 in Sherwood Park.