B.C. man killed in northern Alberta crash

Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis

As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.

More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.

The National Archives recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totalling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team.

  • Man who shot and killed Langford mother sentenced to life in prison

    A man arrested for the 2020 shooting death of a Langford mother was given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 14 years on Tuesday. Anthony Dheensaw, who was 35 at the time, was sentenced for the second-degree murder of Angela Dalman, 40, and the attempted murder of Derrick Oke, who was 41 one at the time.

  • Driver who critically injured girl at Saanich crosswalk granted full parole

    A woman who was convicted of critically injuring a young girl at a crosswalk in Saanich, B.C., in 2017 has been granted full parole after spending less than one year in jail. The court heard from witnesses that she was speeding, texting and crossing into the oncoming lane to pass other vehicles before the crash occurred.

  • Two youths arrested after 'coordinated' assault on BC Transit bus in Saanich

    Police are looking for the public's assistance in identifying a group of boys who were involved in the assault of another youth on a bus in Saanich, B.C., last week. A group of seven youths was on board the bus when two members of the group walked towards the back of the bus and attacked another youth who was sitting there with some friends.