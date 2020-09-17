EDMONTON -- Alberta RCMP say they caught a driver of a Tesla speeding at 150 km/h this summer – with his seat reclined and his eyes closed.

A 20-year-old B.C. man was charged with speeding and given a 24-hour licence suspension for fatigue.

Later, he was also charged with dangerous driving under the Criminal Code of Canada.

On July 9, another Highway 2 commuter reported an apparently sleeping driver of a Tesla near Ponoka. They told RCMP both the driver’s and a passenger’s seat were fully reclined and the vehicle was travelling over 140 km/h.

According to Serg. Darrin Turnbull, the responding officer was “shocked” to see the same thing when the Tesla passed by.

The Mountie turned on their lights and said they saw the Tesla accelerate to 150 km/h, captured on a radar reading.

Eventually, the car was pulled to the side of the road.

Turnbull – who works in the traffic services department and who has himself patrolled parts of the 300-kilometre stretch of divided highway between Edmonton and Calgary – called it a “first for me.”

He said the driver wouldn’t have received the criminal charge if he hadn’t been using the Tesla’s auto-pilot function in that fashion.

RCMP consulted with Crown Counsel before laying the criminal charge of dangerous operation.

The Criminal Code of Canada defines operation of a motor vehicle as “to drive it or to have care or control of it.”

A drunk person found by an officer in the driver’s seat of their car, keys in hand, could similarly be considered in care and control of that vehicle, Turnbull said.

Talking again about the Tesla driver, the sergeant told CTV News Edmonton, “He’s in the driver seat, responsible for that motor vehicle.

“Ultimately, he’s in care and control of that motor vehicle to make sure whatever he’s allowing it to do is not dangerous.”

The B.C. man is due in court in December.

AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN CANADA

In Canada, the company’s autonomous features are permitted – but in conjunction with the safeties built in by the manufacturer.

For example, Turnbull said, “Depending on the model, depending on the year, depending on the program and the updates that are into the car, the car must feel some kind of input from the driver every X number of seconds.”

However, he pointed out, there are off-market programs which allow drivers to override the car’s system.

Or, as Turnbull saw himself with a quick Google search, there are manual tricks, like tying a weighted sock to the steering wheel to mimic the sensation of a driver’s hand.

As impressive technically as he said autonomous systems like Tesla’s are, they do not match human judgement.

A human driver, he suggested, might pull into the far lane of a divided highway if they saw an adult and child on the side of the road changing a tire.

“A human being sees and recognizes hazard. The system is not at that point yet.”

He urged drivers to respect the measures that have been put in place to protect all road users.

“All these safeguards are… meant to keep us safe. They come with the responsibility of driving.”