Tia Bocauto made her entrance less than 10 minutes into 2019 to claim the title of Edmonton’s first baby of the year.

Baby Tia Alona Bocauto was born at 12:08 a.m. at the Royal Alexandra Hospital’s Lois Hole Hospital for Women.

“It means a lot to me, and you know what, it was a surprising one because I don't know that it's going to be New Year's baby,” said Mila Bocauto, Tia’s mother.

Baby Bocauto was born three weeks early, weighing 5 pounds 7 ounces to the surprise of the 43-year-old first time mom.

Although Tia’s birth was just a few minutes after midnight, there is a good chance she wasn’t the first baby born in 2019 across the province.

That title will likely go to a baby born in Calgary, who came into the world at 12:01 a.m.

With files from Jeremy Thompson