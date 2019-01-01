

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





Tia Bocauto made her entrance less than 10 minutes into 2019 to claim the title of Edmonton’s first baby of the year.

Baby Tia Alona Bocauto was born at 12:08 a.m. at the Royal Alexandra Hospital’s Lois Hole Hospital for Women.

“It means a lot to me, and you know what, it was a surprising one because I don't know that it's going to be New Year's baby,” said Mila Bocauto, Tia’s mother.

Baby Bocauto was born three weeks early, weighing 5 pounds 7 ounces to the surprise of the 43-year-old first time mom.

Although Tia’s birth was just a few minutes after midnight, there is a good chance she wasn’t the first baby born in 2019 across the province.

That title will likely go to a baby born in Calgary, who came into the world at 12:01 a.m.

With files from Jeremy Thompson