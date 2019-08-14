Baby food tampered with at Edmonton Walmart: CFIA
This Sept. 19, 2013, file photo, shows the sign of a Wal-Mart store in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 10:46PM MDT
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a warning Wednesday night after baby food was tampered with at a southeast Edmonton Walmart.
Tamper-proof seals were found broken at the Walmart located at 775 Tamarak Way NW.
The agency said the food inside was replaced with something else.
No illnesses have been reported.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency also recommended shoppers to make sure the packaging is intact.