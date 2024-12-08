Baby found dead in south Edmonton parking lot: police

Police are investigating the death of an infant in south Edmonton.

Officers were called to a sudden death in the parking lot of a shopping complex on Parsons Road SW and Ellerslie Road SW at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The body of a baby was found at the scene.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit has since taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Police do not believe the death is connected to any businesses in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the death or anyone with dashcam footage from the area from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.