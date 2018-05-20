

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A baby moose was rescued by Grande Prairie boaters on a Wapiti River beach Saturday.

Kane Savidan of Grande Prairie said his family was setting up along the Wapiti River when his cousin Ryan heard the sound of a moose mewing.

They went to investigate and found a baby moose, stuck up to his head in mud, unable to get free.

The men were unsure how long he had been stuck, but after pulling the young animal from the mud he was so weak he was unable to stand.

Over time and after a much needed clean, he began to recover, showing signs of energy.

“In about 10 minutes from when we pulled it out and washed the mud out of its eyes, it was already mewing about three times as much as it had been when we first showed up,” Savidan told CTV News. “It was constant after he started walking around. I think he was pretty tired and had almost given up.”

Alberta wildlife officers advised them to leave the moose there and exit the area, when they checked back four hours later he was gone.

Savidan said he likes to think the young moose found his mom.