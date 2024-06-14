Back by popular demand: Farmers' market returns to 104 Street in Edmonton on Saturday

The Downtown Farmers' Market will be resurrected in its former outdoor location on Saturday.

The Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA) announced in April it would bring the market back to 104 Street after the group that previously ran the market out of a building on 97 Street folded due to financial issues over the winter.

"The street behind me will be lined with market vendor tents. From Jasper Avenue to 102 Avenue. All the old favourites that people remember from the days that the market was on 104 Street," Puneeta McBryan of the EDBA said on Thursday.

"Every single storefront on 104 Street is full of restaurants and cafes and shops. Plus all the market vendors, nice wide sidewalks, it's just the perfect environment to create that quintessential urban shopping experience that a great farmers' market can be."

McBryan says there was a lot of interest in not only reviving the market, but bringing it back to the outdoor location.

"We heard from businesses downtown, we've heard from the public, we've heard so much feedback from people just saying you can't let the downtown Farmers' Market die, please bring it back," she commented.

"Vendors were relieved, because many of them were at the old Downtown Farmers' Market over on 97 Street weren't sure where they were going to be able to go."

EDBA plans to run the market for the first year before trying to find another group to take over.