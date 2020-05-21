EDMONTON -- Rain rolled into the Edmonton region overnight with 5-10 mm falling across most of the region by early this morning.

There MAY be a few BRIEF breaks from the rain, especially in eastern parts of the Edmonton metro region today.

But, for the most part, it's going to rain through today, tonight and most of Friday.

We're expecting total rainfall amounts in the 30 to 50 mm range with the rain ending somewhere between Friday late afternoon and early Saturday morning.

Wind picks up through the day with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range late this afternoon and this evening.

Friday should be windy as well. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 8 or 9 degree range.

Some of the models were projecting a slight risk of a rain/snow mix in the Edmonton area EARLY Friday morning.

That looks unlikely. It's possible... but unlikely. This will very likely keep falling as rain throughout.

Areas in the mountain parks and across parts of the north will probably get several cm of snow, however.

Warmer and drier weather moves in for the weekend.

Highs in the mid to upper teens with Sunday being the warmer of the two days.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Cloudy with periods of rain. 10-20 mm likely by this evening.

Wind - N 15-30 with gusts to 40 km/h.

High: 8

Tonight - Cloudy. with periods of rain. 10-15 mm likely.

Wind - NE 30 gusting to 50 km/h.

9pm: 7

Friday - Cloudy with periods of rain. 5-10mm likely.

Wind - NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Clouds in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18