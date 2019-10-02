After hitting a high of 9 on Tuesday, Edmonton is set to be in double digits for highs the rest of the week.

Morning lows will climb as well. Frosty today and Thursday. Then...above zero Fri/Sat/Sun.

Clouds will move out of the region later this morning and we'll get another sunny afternoon with a high near 12 degrees in the city.

Scattered showers are possible in the foothills today and then we'll watch for some showers in NW Alberta Thursday and Friday.

Most of Central Alberta stays dry for the next couple of days.

There's a slight risk of a shower late Thursday in the Edmonton region.

But, the next best chance for precipitation in the city looks to be Friday evening or overnight.

A broad area of scattered showers will move from NW to SE across the province.

Clearing and windy Saturday.

THEN...we're eyeballing a BIG warm-up for Sunday/Monday that will likely push temperatures into the mid to upper teens.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 12

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 5

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of an evening/overnight shower.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15