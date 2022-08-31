Backpacks and school supplies handed out to Edmonton children

A charity is distributing backpacks and school supplies to vulnerable youth in Canada this week, including in Edmonton.

Islamic Relief Canada is responsible for the initiative.

The backpacks contain hand sanitizers, face masks, pencil crayons, glue sticks, scissors and more.

This is the third year for the initiative.

The charity says with the cost of living increasing dramatically, the backpacks are especially needed this year.

More than 1,800 backpacks will be handed out across Canada.