Backstreet's Back in Edmonton: Backstreet Boys to play Rogers Place this summer
The Backstreet Boys are back in Edmonton this summer.
The popular boy band will play Rogers Place on Aug. 26 as part of the DNA World Tour 2022 in North America.
The Backstreet Boys will also go to Toronto, Vancouver, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal.
Tickets go on sale on Friday.
For more information, click here.
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after the Second World War.
Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town while it was in Russian hands: Maxar
Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged.
Masking, possible 4th dose needed to tackle Canada's latest wave, experts say
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging across the country, as the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 grabs hold in Canada.
Toronto police's financial crimes unit to investigate former union head Jerry Dias
Toronto police says it is investigating the former president of Canada's largest private sector union after the union handed over money he allegedly accepted from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.
Twitter says working on edit button for tweets
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has been working on an edit button since last year and will test the feature with select Twitter Blue members in coming months.
Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during early pregnancy not associated with risk of birth defects: study
A new study looking at ultrasounds from more than 3,000 women has found that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant was not associated with any increase in the risk of physical birth defects — a potentially reassuring sign for vaccine hesitant parents-to-be.
Canada looking closely at Arctic as part of defence spending increase: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hinting that new investments are coming for Canada's Arctic as tensions with Russia, and Moscow's unpredictability, incite new fears of a potential attack from the north.
World-renowned Toronto cancer hospital receives $50 million donation
A Toronto cancer hospital has received a $50 million donation to support research into the disease.
More Canadians putting home buying plans on hold: Scotiabank
A growing number of Canadians are putting plans to buy a home on hold, according to a new poll from Scotiabank.
Calgary
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld to address 'thin blue line' patches Tuesday
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld will be addressing a recent directive that officers should stop wearing 'thin blue line' patches during a Tuesday news conference.
Students thriving in Alberta's first virtual designated special education program
Rundle Studio started in September 2021 by taking Grade 7 and 8 students that were on the waiting list at Rundle Academy.
1 person injured, 1 arrested after stabbing at Franklin LRT station
One person was injured and another arrested Tuesday afternoon after a stabbing at the Franklin LRT station.
Saskatoon
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
64-year-old man killed in crash near Prince Albert involving stolen truck
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert,
Saskatoon group works toward 'once in a generation' chance to revitalize downtown
A new group overseeing the development of an entertainment district in Saskatoon is set to meet next week.
Regina
Court to hear opening remarks, first witnesses in Dillon Whitehawk first-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors are expected to call their first witness to the stand in a weeks-long murder trial of a man accused of two shooting deaths in late 2019.
'It's all great memories': Sask. high school uncovers 27-year-old forgotten time capsule
A time capsule created in 1995 by students from a Moose Jaw, Sask. high school was recently discovered 18 years after it was intended to be opened.
Atlantic
N.B. retires COVID-19 dashboard, launches new website for data; 9 deaths reported Tuesday
New Brunswick has retired its COVID-19 dashboard and launched a new website to report the province’s data.
N.B. top doctor still not considering mask mandate for schools, despite pressure
Despite pressure from the public, and fellow medical professionals, Dr. Jennifer Russell says she’s still not considering mandating masks in New Brunswick classrooms.
P.E.I. extends mask mandate to April 28; one new death reported
Islanders will have to wear their masks indoors for a little while longer. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made the announcement during a news conference in Charlottetown Tuesday.
Toronto
Ontario's health minister tells province to 'stay calm' as COVID-19 spreads
Ontario’s health minister is telling people in the province to “stay calm” as hospitalizations across Ontario jumped nearly 40 per cent in seven days.
'Absolutely no useful animals': Ontario farm, angry emu go viral on TikTok with nearly 5M followers
The Useless Farm has nearly 5 million followers and over 120 million likes on Tiktok, and nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, largely due to an angry emu named Karen.
New rules coming for Ontario financial advisors and planners
Anyone in Ontario can call themselves a financial planner or financial advisor, but now under new rules those titles will come with added protections for consumers.
Montreal
Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until at least the end of April amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Montreal's Canada Day parade cancelled for third year in a row
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as funding issues, Montreal’s 2022 Canada Day parade has been cancelled, according to event organizers.
Home sales declined in Montreal in March, but prices rose
Residential property prices in the Montreal area rose an average of 17 per cent in March compared to the same month last year, while the number of transactions decreased by 10 per cent, the Association professionnelle des courtiers immobiliers du Quebec (APCIQ) said Tuesday.
Ottawa
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.
Kingston, Ont. woman fighting for palliative care for father who is ineligible for OHIP
A Kingston, Ont. woman says her father, who came to Canada on a super visa, is unable to receive palliative care because he doesn't qualify for OHIP.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa on the rise
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa are on the rise as the level of virus detected in the city’s wastewater continues to surge to record levels.
Kitchener
DEVELOPING | Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash involving a horse and buggy in Wellesley. Police confirm an adult and two children were taken to hospital.
'The greatest player that I’ve ever been around': UW quarterback garners NFL interest
Four months after being named the most outstanding football player in U Sports, University of Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford is looking to parlay his final season with the Warriors into a shot at the National Football League.
Bad behaviors have increased in the workplace, says new U of G study
New research out of the University of Guelph suggests anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic has led to unethical behaviours in the workplace.
Northern Ontario
Fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
Officials with M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island say one person has been killed in another shooting involving non-band members.
Heavy rain on the way in the northeast, some areas will get snow
Warming temperatures combined with heavy rain in the next two days prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement Tuesday for most of northeastern Ontario.
Winnipeg
Foul play involved in human remains found in RM of Woodlands: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP suspect foul play was involved in the death of a person whose remains were discovered in the RM of Woodlands last week.
25 years since Manitoba's 1997 blizzard and the Flood of the Century
It was 25 years ago today a massive blizzard hit southern Manitoba – the catalyst for the Flood of the Century.
Mall security guard's vehicle jumped on, carjacked during patrol: WPS
A 21-year-old woman is facing charges after police say a security guard at CF Polo Park had his vehicle stolen during overnight patrol.
Vancouver
B.C. lifting vaccine card rules this week, even as rise in cases expected
B.C. is sticking with its plan to lift COVID-19 vaccine card requirements this week, even though officials are expecting an increase in cases in the coming weeks.
B.C. announces plan to roll out a 2nd COVID-19 booster to some as hospitalizations rise
B.C. has unveiled its plan to roll out a second COVID-19 booster vaccine to those are more vulnerable to the disease.
Metro Vancouver rents continue to soar to record highs: report
The average rent in Metro Vancouver is continuing to climb in April, inching closer to $2,000 for a one bedroom in the region, according to a new report.
Vancouver Island
Dog injured in 5th cougar attack near Victoria in recent weeks
Another daytime cougar attack has injured a dog near Sooke, B.C., marking the fifth such attack in recent weeks.
NEW | Henry hopeful B.C. won't have to resort to COVID-19 health orders again
Dr. Bonnie Henry says she is hopeful B.C. won't have to resort to public health orders around masking and social distancing again as health officials wind down their public communications around the COVID-19 response.
'We left seconds before': Witnesses recount fatal police incident in Campbell River, B.C.
Two Campbell River, B.C., residents were on a walk on Saturday when they heard shots being fired in the direction of their apartment.