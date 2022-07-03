Badminton stars compete in national tournament at Millennium Place

Badminton stars compete in national tournament at Millennium Place

Talia Ng competes during the Canadian National Badminton Championships at Millennium Place in Sherwood Park on Saturday, July 2, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Dave Mitchell). Talia Ng competes during the Canadian National Badminton Championships at Millennium Place in Sherwood Park on Saturday, July 2, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Dave Mitchell).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island