EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Bail denied for accused Edmonton City Hall shooter

    Workers cleanup at Edmonton City Hall after shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail caused a small fire on Jan. 23, 2024. (Credit: City of Edmonton) Workers cleanup at Edmonton City Hall after shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail caused a small fire on Jan. 23, 2024. (Credit: City of Edmonton)
    Share

    An Edmonton judge has denied bail for Bezhani Sarvar, the man accused in the January shooting at City Hall.

    Sarvar, 28, is charged with two terrorism offences, in addition to nine provincial charges in connection with the Jan. 23 incident at city hall.

    Multiple rounds were fired inside the building and a Molotov cocktail was thrown from the second floor, causing a small fire.

    No one was injured.

    Sarvar is a former security guard with the Commissionaires, although his former employer says he was never stationed at city hall.

    In a nearly five-minute video police say may be connected to the city hall shooting, a man wearing a security jacket talks about his mission and the issues he believes society is facing.

    CTV News Edmonton has been unable to confirm who posted the video.

    City hall was closed to the public for nearly two months after the shooting, reopening on March 25 with new security measures in place.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Diego Romero

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News