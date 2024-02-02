Bail hearing for accused city hall shooter put over until Feb. 16

A bail hearing for the man accused of storming Edmonton City Hall with a long gun and Molotov cocktails has been put over for a second time.

A shooter fired several shots inside the building on Jan. 23, and threw a Molotov cocktail from the second floor, causing a small fire.

No one was injured.

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, is facing six charges in connection with the case, including arson and firearms offences.

A bail hearing for Sarvar on Jan. 25 was put over while lawyers figured out who would represent him.

In court on Friday the matter of Sarvar's bail was put over until Feb. 16.

He will remain in custody in the meantime.

Sarvar did not appear at Friday's hearing, which only lasted a few minutes.

City hall has been closed since the shooting.

Earlier this week Edmonton's city manager said there is no timeline to reopen the building.