The man accused of killing a six-month-old baby boy will have a bail hearing on Monday.

Christopher Lamarche, 25, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jarock Humeniuk on May 28, 2017.

The baby’s body was found in a home on 142 Avenue and 77 Street.

Family members tell CTV News Edmonton that Lamarche was Humeniuk’s father.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.