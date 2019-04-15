The man accused of setting fire to a number of vehicles on Whyte Avenue on Friday night will appear in court on April 29 for a bail hearing.

Multiple videos posted to social media show a man dressed in black walking down the avenue, setting fire to vehicles as he went, before he was finally tackled in a Starbucks.

Malice Sutton, 22, has been charged with 11 counts of arson to property of others, three counts of arson to property with disregard for human life, four counts of possession of an incendiary material, and assault with a weapon in connection with the arson spree.

According to court records, Sutton has no other convictions.