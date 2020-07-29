Advertisement
Bail hearing underway for accused killer
EDMONTON -- A man accused of killing two hunters near Glendon, Alta., in March is in an Edmonton courtroom Wednesday for a bail hearing.
Roger Bilodeau, 56, is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of 39-year-old Jacob Sansom and 57-year-old Morris Cardinal.
Police say Sansom and Cardinal were shot and killed on a rural road on March 27 after a verbal and then physical altercation.
Details of the bail hearing cannot be shared because of a publication ban.
A crowd gathered outside the Edmonton Law Courts on July 29, where Roger Bilodeau was in court for a bail hearing. He is accused of killing two hunters near Glendon, Alta., in March 2020.
Bilodeau's son, Anthony Michael Bilodeau, is also charged with second-degree murder in the deaths. He was denied bail in June.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman.