EDMONTON -- Former Edmonton Oiler Brandon Manning has been suspended from the club's AHL affiliate team after using a racial slur toward an opposing player.

Manning, a defenceman, and the league each made statements published on Twitter by his AHL team, the Bakersfield Condors.

"Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive. After the game I spoke with the opposing player in person, which I'm very grateful for," said the 29-year-old Prince George native.

"He allowed me to apologize and I took full responsibility for what I said. To say I've learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better."

The comments came during a Monday night game between the Condors and Ontario Reign. They were made against Reign left-winger Bokondji Imama, who was born in Montreal and whose parents immigrated from Democratic Republic of Congo.

Manning was initially handed a game misconduct for the slur. The AHL announced Tuesday he was suspended for five games.

Condors GM and Oilers assistant GM Keith Gretzky, who is also the brother of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, issued his own statement calling it a "very serious matter."

"We are disappointed by Brandon's comment and we fully support the American Hockey League's decision," said Gretzky. "The Oilers and Condors organizations wholeheartedly believe in a respectful workplace and will work to better educate our players on appropriate conduct on and off the ice."

Manning is well-known to Oilers fans after crunching now-captain Connor McDavid into the boards in a 2015 game when he was playing for the Philadelphia Flyers.

McDavid suffered a broken collarbone and was out for three months of his rookie season as a result.

He later alleged Manning told him he tried to injure him on purpose.

The Oilers added Manning to their roster in 2018 in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks , but placed him on waivers last February.

Manning scored one goal in 12 games with the Oilers.

With files from The Canadian Press