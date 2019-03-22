An Old Strathcona bakery says the only access to their store is “booby trapped”due to what the owner calls poor maintenance.

Jeff Nachtigall, owner of Sugared and Spiced Baked Goods, says alley drainage has been a problem since opening in September 2017.

S&S is located in alleyway just north of Whyte Avenue, west of 104 street. The recent spring melt has formed big and deep puddles.

“We’ve got a big section in front of our shop that won't drain. We have to wait for the water to evaporate.”

Nachtigall said the drainage issues are limiting customer accessibility in an area they hoped will become a desirable people-friendly space in Old Strathcona.

“It's booby trapped and that's not fair,” said Nachtigall. "I have a couple of customers in motorized wheelchairs I don't see them when it's like this.”

Nachtigall contacted the city in May 2018 and was given reassurances that the problem would be fixed. Workers came to take pictures and repaired potholes, he said, but the water keeps pooling in the alley.

“When they approved our development permit and took our money, when they approved our building permit and took our money, I took that as a commitment to maintaining the required infrastructure.”

Area Councillor Ben Henderson called the lane a mess and suggested that the city must do more.

“There's more businesses that are coming along that lane, I’ve really been pushing for us to recognize it as not really a lane anymore,” said Henderson.

After CTV News contacted the City of Edmonton for comment, a worker was spotted using heavy equipment to scrape ice away from the alley.

In a statement to CTV News,the City said “pothole repairs will be taking place immediately, allowing access to the business and to mitigate any worsening of the ponding and potholes”.

The City added that it plans to do more extensive repairs in the summer, giving hope to Nachtigall that a more permanent solution is on the way.

“Good things will happen here.The City just has to do the bare minimum of responsibility,” said Nachtigall.

“I'm not looking for special favours, there's just so much awesomeness happening here.”

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett