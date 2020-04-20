EDMONTON -- A local fitness gym held a balcony workout for some Edmonton resident on Monday.

F.R.E.E. Fitness held a class outside their gym on Monday, and residents of a neighbouring condo building took part on their balconies.

"It's something we want to take throughout the city that we can create positive vibes for, and get people moving most importantly,” said Tony Nguyen, the owner of F.R.E.E. Fitness.

Jordan Pariseau led the workout, along with DJ Kwake. The gym also streamed the workout on Instagram.