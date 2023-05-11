Balwin home scene of fire early Thursday morning

No one was hurt in a house fire early Thursday morning at 72 Street and 129 Avenue.

In total, 25 firefighters were called to the Balwin neighbourhood shortly before 1 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

The blaze was considered under control by 1:30 a.m. and out an hour later.

The residents were home at the time. No one was hurt, officials said.

Police were also called to the scene.

The fire was the second in the area in about three weeks. The first happened on April 24.