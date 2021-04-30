EDMONTON -- COVID-19 hot spots in a Rocky Mountain tourist town and northeastern Alberta's oilsands hub want more details from the provincial government before deciding to request curfews.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced late Thursday that curfews could be imposed in municipalities where the virus case rate exceeds 1,000 per 100,000 people and if the local governments ask for one.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, which includes the city of Fort McMurray, has a rate of 1,537 - Alberta's highest.

The municipality said in a statement Friday that it has not requested a curfew at this time.

“We are in the process of reviewing the newly announced restrictions, evaluating options, and awaiting further details from the Government of Alberta,” it said.

The Town of Banff, with a case rate of 1,115, said it's seeking clarification from the province and evaluating whether a curfew would be useful.

The County of Barrhead, a sparsely populated rural municipality northwest of Edmonton, is not contemplating a curfew, said Reeve Douglas Drozd. Its case rate is 1,022.

Drozd said it's a busy time of year with farmers beginning to seed their fields and haul cattle out to pasture.

“Not the time to get in the way,” he said in an email.

Meanwhile, Alberta Health Services said Friday it will be offering some COVID-19 immunization clinics at work camps and sites Wood Buffalo. Spokesman Kerry Williamson said vaccines will be given in partnership with industry as supply and capacity allows. Shots will begin at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.'s Horizon mine as early as this weekend and staff can book appointments by calling 811.

Potential curfews weren't the only action announced by Alberta on Thursday.

The government said it will be working with restaurants to ensure patio diners are from the same household and – after announcing earlier in the week a reduction in non-urgent surgeries – that Alberta Health Services was preparing a critical care triage plan "as a last resort" in case the hospital system was overloaded.

As well, Alberta's premier promised stricter enforcement by way of backstops to COVID-19 fine collection. The province is looking at restricting registry services if a person owes for violating a public health order.

The moves were an about-face by Jason Kenney, who had said one day earlier, "The notion that there's a direct linear relationship between the restrictions and the viral spread is not the experience of this pandemic."

Kenney said his government has only been consistent in its approach to balancing COVID-19 public health orders with negative social, mental health and economic effects – and has remained reactive to an evolving situation.

"With respect to the fact that we change policy from time to time – so has every jurisdiction on the face of the Earth," Kenney told reporters.

"Our policy will not be governed by a foolish kind of consistency."