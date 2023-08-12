Barbie takes over the Market at Manchester

The Market at Manchester is holding a Barbie-themed event this weekend.

Local vendors brought their best pink-themed merchandise to the indoor location behind Rhubarb Cafe.

While the market runs every week, the Barbie theme is only happening until Sunday.

Organizers say the theme has already been a hit with customers.

Vendors are selling everything from clothes, to crochet, to cups with the barbie logo on them.

The market runs Saturday until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Manchester Square.